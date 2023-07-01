Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 3,670 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 140.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on REGN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Securities cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $857.05.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

REGN traded up $10.12 on Friday, hitting $718.54. 1,015,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,452. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $756.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $758.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $563.82 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,033,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,620 shares of company stock worth $3,691,302 in the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

