Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 5,124 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.7% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $13,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total value of $89,658,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares in the company, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,908,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,608,622,608.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,086,543 shares of company stock worth $445,911,136 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.0 %

LLY stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $468.98. 3,173,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,534,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $445.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $434.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.09. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

