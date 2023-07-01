Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 38.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,908 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,032 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $311,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Comcast by 34.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,087 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 24.7% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.55. 16,271,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,099,512. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

