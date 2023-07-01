Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Grows Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $9,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Deere & Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,061,000 after purchasing an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

DE traded up $3.56 on Friday, reaching $405.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,848,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,809. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $380.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.06.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.64.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

