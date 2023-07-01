Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,230 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $6,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Medtronic by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 45,004 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 239,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,352,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. CL King began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.44.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.5 %

MDT traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $88.10. 5,484,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,215,127. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.76 and a 12 month high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.