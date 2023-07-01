Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,012 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,486 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,565,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,068,688. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $132.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.