Barclays Boosts Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target to $110.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RETA. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.67.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1 %

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $101.96 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.47 and a 52-week high of $106.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32.

Insider Activity at Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 922.50% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total value of $8,034,165.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,306.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Manmeet Singh Soni sold 78,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.89, for a total transaction of $8,034,165.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,306.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Bhaskar Anand sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total transaction of $239,243.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,334.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,682 shares of company stock valued at $10,758,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 73.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct various form of CKD, such as, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.