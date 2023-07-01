Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $455.17

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV – Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 455.17 ($5.79) and traded as low as GBX 409.90 ($5.21). Barratt Developments shares last traded at GBX 412.40 ($5.24), with a volume of 7,041,324 shares trading hands.

BDEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 499 ($6.34) to GBX 501 ($6.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 520 ($6.61) to GBX 545 ($6.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 430 ($5.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.59) to GBX 552 ($7.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Shore Capital lifted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 440 ($5.59) to GBX 552 ($7.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 518.38 ($6.59).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 471.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 455.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 780.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

