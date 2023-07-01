Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Short Interest Up 203.5% in June

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,700 shares, an increase of 203.5% from the May 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Basf Stock Up 1.5 %

BASFY stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.04. The company has a market cap of $43.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.24. Basf has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $14.74.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 12.38% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. Analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 4.64%. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is -1,675.00%.

Separately, HSBC lowered Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Basf presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

Further Reading

