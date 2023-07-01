Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

BHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.83.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE BHC opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $10.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 381.67%. Research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHC. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 64.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 14,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 82,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

