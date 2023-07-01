Beldex (BDX) Price Reaches $0.0515 on Top Exchanges

Beldex (BDX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 1st. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $274.31 million and $3.21 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,921.78 or 0.06283829 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00042268 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00030714 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00017784 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013660 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,917,652,996 coins and its circulating supply is 5,328,052,996 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

