Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 144000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Benton Resources Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, palladium, and lithium resources. The company's projects include the Far Lake project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; and the Abernethy property located southwest of Kenora, Ontario.

