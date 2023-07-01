BetterWealth LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,620,000. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Shares of DFSU opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.24 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $29.11.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

