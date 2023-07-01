BetterWealth LLC Has $10.27 Million Stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

BetterWealth LLC increased its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF makes up 4.2% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. BetterWealth LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $10,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $657,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,568,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

BATS DIHP opened at $24.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

