BetterWealth LLC Invests $508,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

BetterWealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises 0.2% of BetterWealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. BetterWealth LLC owned about 0.41% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DFSE opened at $30.44 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $31.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.64.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

