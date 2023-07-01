BetterWealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

BetterWealth LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 587,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of BetterWealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. BetterWealth LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $14,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $21.56 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

