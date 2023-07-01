BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lifted to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. CLSA raised BHP Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered BHP Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,435.00.
BHP Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of BHP stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $62.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $71.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.