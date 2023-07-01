Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,793 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.36% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $50,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total transaction of $72,923.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $627.25.

BIO stock traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $379.12. The company had a trading volume of 156,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,274. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.63 and a 1-year high of $572.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $387.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $435.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 5.56.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

