Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) Short Interest Up 156.2% in June

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,600 shares, a growth of 156.2% from the May 31st total of 111,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $20.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.15.

Shares of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals are going to reverse split on Wednesday, July 5th. The 1-80 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, July 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, July 5th.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the bio-delivery and biodistribution of medicines in Belgium and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTX223, a long-acting injectable formulations of biologic products, such as mAbs or other high molecular weight proteins.

