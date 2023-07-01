Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Releases Earnings Results

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports.

Biotricity Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Biotricity stock opened at $0.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65. Biotricity has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biotricity

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Biotricity by 586.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 115,595 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biotricity in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Biotricity by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 20,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Biotricity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 5.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions primarily in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

