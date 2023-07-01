BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $46.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on BioXcel Therapeutics from $79.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $48,766.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,350 shares in the company, valued at $118,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $167,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,294 shares in the company, valued at $961,812.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Javier Rodriguez sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $48,766.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,285 shares of company stock worth $2,037,651. 35.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics Trading Up 4.2 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,276,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,803,000 after buying an additional 73,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 377.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,760,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,854,000 after buying an additional 1,392,114 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,297,000 after buying an additional 40,025 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,904,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,059,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,155,000 after purchasing an additional 37,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $6.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $194.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.44. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $34.13.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

