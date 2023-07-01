Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Short Interest Down 62.5% in June

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bioxytran Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of Bioxytran stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,538. Bioxytran has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.
Bioxytran (OTCMKTS:BIXT – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bioxytran will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
About Bioxytran
Bioxytran, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs to address hypoxia in humans. The company's lead drug candidate is BXT-25, an oxygen-carrying small molecule consisting of bovine hemoglobin stabilized with a co-polymer for use in the treatment of hypoxic conditions in the brain resulting from stroke, and hypoxic conditions in wounds to prevent necrosis and to promote healing.
