Bitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $590.94 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $30,435.00 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $590.94 billion and $26.60 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.91 or 0.00972277 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00173997 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018014 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,416,481 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.
