Bitcoin Market Capitalization Tops $590.94 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for $30,435.00 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a market cap of $590.94 billion and $26.60 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.91 or 0.00972277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00173997 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00018014 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,416,481 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

