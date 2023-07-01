Bitcoin Price Reaches $30,618.55 (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $30,618.55 on major exchanges. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $594.52 billion and $10.28 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.24 or 0.00954456 BTC.
  • Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00158167 BTC.
  • eCash (XEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
  • Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00018912 BTC.
  • Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,417,093 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Bitcoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

BTC/USD price chart by TradingView

