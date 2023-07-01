Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Trading Up 0.5% This Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00111434 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00051521 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00027332 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000810 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

