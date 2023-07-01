Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF – Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. 8,148,612 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 434% from the average session volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Bitfarms Stock Up 4.3 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.98.

Bitfarms Company Profile

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

