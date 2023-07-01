BITICA COIN Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. One BITICA COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0603 or 0.00000199 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITICA COIN has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $6,026.85 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00017850 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00020056 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00014234 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,409.61 or 1.00032150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000076 BTC.

BITICA COIN Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,000,000 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency . BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.05639538 USD and is up 4.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,799.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

