BitShares Market Capitalization Tops $26.29 Million (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 30th. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $26.29 million and $790,058.80 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitShares has traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00008868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002102 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002460 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001027 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,017,997 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

