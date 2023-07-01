BitShares One Day Trading Volume Reaches $458,465.51 (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 1st. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. BitShares has a market cap of $26.44 million and approximately $458,465.51 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008840 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002100 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002495 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000908 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,019,202 coins. The official message board for BitShares is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars.

