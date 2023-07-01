BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Receives $63.55 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.55.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BlackLine in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BlackLine from $82.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $71.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

In other BlackLine news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $646,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,479 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,312.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark Partin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.66, for a total value of $646,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,312.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $49,905.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,548,777.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,705 shares of company stock worth $1,077,767 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 10,141 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BL opened at $53.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -107.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.85. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $77.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $138.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.91 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. Research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

