BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 70.3% from the May 31st total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

BBN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 236,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,453. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.42.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0929 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 24,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 4,416 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 17,910 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

