Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the May 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now owns 29,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,213.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Family Management Corp lifted its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 2.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BGB traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.93. 102,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,868. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.78. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $12.21.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%.

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

