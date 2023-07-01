Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) CEO Michael D. Farkas Sells 50,000 Shares

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) CEO Michael D. Farkas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,504.00, for a total transaction of $275,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,432,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,893,118,464. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BLNK traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. 1,496,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,013. Blink Charging Co. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $366.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.72.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 33.01% and a negative net margin of 145.49%. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Blink Charging from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Blink Charging by 4.0% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blink Charging by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

