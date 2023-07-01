Blossom Wealth Management Acquires 2,953 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 5.5% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,577 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1,065.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 16,821 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 42,404 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $51.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.63.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

