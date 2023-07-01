Blossom Wealth Management Buys 230 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. American Tower makes up about 1.7% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in American Tower were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.2% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 14.8% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 111,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth $8,268,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in American Tower by 110.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $193.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.96 and a 200-day moving average of $203.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $90.36 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.64.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

