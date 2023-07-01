Blossom Wealth Management Grows Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navalign LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in TJX Companies by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,147 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 17,210 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 4,866 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $85.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.82.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.88.

About TJX Companies



The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

