Blossom Wealth Management Increases Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Blossom Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.8 %

Analog Devices stock opened at $194.81 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.04.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

