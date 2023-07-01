Blossom Wealth Management Invests $222,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,855 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,373,000 after buying an additional 124,253 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 9,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $88.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.81. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.82 and a 1-year high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Mizuho raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.27.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.