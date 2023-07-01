Blossom Wealth Management Purchases 285 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of Blossom Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

LHX stock opened at $195.79 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.98.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

