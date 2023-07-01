Blossom Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Blossom Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 370,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,533,000 after purchasing an additional 41,589 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $649,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $501,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $91.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.20.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

