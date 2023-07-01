Blossom Wealth Management Takes $204,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Blossom Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Water Works Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $142.77 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $122.77 and a one year high of $162.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.58.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.