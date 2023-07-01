Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAW – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

NASDAQ BWCAW remained flat at $0.10 on Friday. Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I stock. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Whale Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:BWCAW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 400,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

