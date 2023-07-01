Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the May 31st total of 126,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 493,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BJDX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 872,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.53.
Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Bluejay Diagnostics
Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile
Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bluejay Diagnostics
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/26 – 6/30
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.