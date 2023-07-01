Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,200 shares, a growth of 134.4% from the May 31st total of 126,800 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 493,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BJDX traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.26. 872,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. Bluejay Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $1.53.

Bluejay Diagnostics (NASDAQ:BJDX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bluejay Diagnostics will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bluejay Diagnostics

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

