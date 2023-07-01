BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI) Declares $0.58 Dividend

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.5772 per share on Monday, July 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Price Performance

BKGI stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.62. 193 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BATS:BKGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

BNY Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF Company Profile

The Bny Mellon Global Infrastructure Income ETF (BKGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively managed fund of global dividend-paying companies involved in the infrastructure industry. BKGI was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

