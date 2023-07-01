Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.63

Shares of Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2.63 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.07 ($0.03). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03), with a volume of 147,120 shares changing hands.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00. The company has a market cap of £17.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.10.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

