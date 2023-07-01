Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR – Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €70.20 ($76.30) and last traded at €70.24 ($76.35). 457,393 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €71.52 ($77.74).

Brenntag Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of €73.93 and a 200-day moving average of €69.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.06.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

