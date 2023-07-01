Bridgeworth LLC Acquires 1,530 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Southern accounts for about 1.2% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Southern Trading Up 1.6 %

SO opened at $70.23 on Friday. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.69.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.