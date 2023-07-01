Bridgeworth LLC Buys 220,995 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for 3.9% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $30,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $446,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,518,000 after acquiring an additional 818,829 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $401,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.71. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $51.63.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0726 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

