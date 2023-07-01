Bridgeworth LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

