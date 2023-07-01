Bridgeworth LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Posted by on Jul 1st, 2023

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BNDFree Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,390 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.31.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.