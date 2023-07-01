Bridgeworth LLC Has $17.30 Million Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 261.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,002 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises 2.2% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bridgeworth LLC owned 0.21% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $17,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $384,439,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,452,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,085,000 after acquiring an additional 673,732 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,161,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,275 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,821,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,788 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $35.98.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

